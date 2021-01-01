Zombie Virus Shatter 1g
by Berkshire Roots
About this product
Classification: Indica Breeder: Lineage Genetics Lineage: Pure Indica x Diesel (Sativa) Aromas/Flavors: Crisp + herbaceous with a hint of citrus, floral and mild notes of diesel From the Grow: "It's a really interesting effect that starts in one place and finishes in another. Notes & Effects: Mildly uplifting with a balanced and relaxing effect. Test results may vary. Extraction Method: EHO Delivery Method: Inhalation Average Onset: 1-5 Minutes Average Duration: 1-4 Hours Starting Dose: 1 Puff
About this brand
Berkshire Roots
