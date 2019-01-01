About this product
Best Hemp Co. brings you a new line of CBD isolate capsules. CBD isolate capsules are a convenient way to enjoy your daily supplement while you're on the go, and they are perfect for anyone new to CBD supplements. Our CBD capsules are crafted with care, using CBD isolate of the highest purity, with 99% CBD. Our CBD isolate was 100% grown and crafted in the USA.
About this brand
Best Hemp Co.
Best Hemp Co. brings you a whole new line of hemp and CBD products, crafted from organic materials, that are vegan free, non-GMO, and gluten free. We wanted to help educate the world on the versatility and healing powers hemp oil, by creating a company that sold high quality products with a commitment to service. Our oils are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC content. We utilize a third party lab for testing, source our hemp from the United States, and our finished products are formulated by a pharmacist. We hope our oils help enrich your lives. If you love us, please leave a review!