Watermelon 250mg

by Best Hemp Co.

$29.99MSRP

About this product

250mg/18mL Sublingual Tincture was formulated using a full spectrum extract with a pharmaceutical grade MCT (coconut) oil and naturally occurring terpenes. Our oils are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC content.

About this brand

Best Hemp Co. brings you a whole new line of hemp and CBD products, crafted from organic materials, that are vegan free, non-GMO, and gluten free. We wanted to help educate the world on the versatility and healing powers hemp oil, by creating a company that sold high quality products with a commitment to service. Our oils are non-psychoactive and contain less than 0.3% THC content. We utilize a third party lab for testing, source our hemp from the United States, and our finished products are formulated by a pharmacist. We hope our oils help enrich your lives. If you love us, please leave a review!