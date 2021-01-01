Key Lime Skittlez Cartridge 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This dynamic sativa boasts flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice that spark flavors of earth and chocolate when activated by heat. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures.
A highly purified cannabis concentrate that tastes BETTER, feels BETTER and hits BETTER! We take the most popular cannabis strains, extract the essential oils and cannabinoids, and then re-infuse 100% cannabis terpenes to deliver a BETTER taste and BETTER experience. Triple tested for purity and potency, always pesticide and additive free.
