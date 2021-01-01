Mango Sherbert Cartridge 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Mango Sherbert is an indica dominant strain crated through a delicious cross of Mango Trees X Mango Kush X Sherbet. ... The Mango Sherbet high isn't quite as bright as the flavor, with effects that are mentally stimulating yet physically relaxing in nature.
About this brand
Better
A highly purified cannabis concentrate that tastes BETTER, feels BETTER and hits BETTER! We take the most popular cannabis strains, extract the essential oils and cannabinoids, and then re-infuse 100% cannabis terpenes to deliver a BETTER taste and BETTER experience. Triple tested for purity and potency, always pesticide and additive free.
