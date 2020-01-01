About this product

Bettys Bedtime are handcrafted with the finest all natural ingredients. We use only non-GMO organic fruits and vegetables and naturally extracted THC to create our unique flavors. Our chews are lactose, gluten and preservative free. Pure goodness, just the way Mother Nature (and Betty) intended. Bedtime chews are honey and lemon flavor with a kick of melatonin for a relaxing nights sleep.