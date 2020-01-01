 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Berry Fruit Bombs 100mg 2-pack

Berry Fruit Bombs 100mg 2-pack

by Betty's Eddies

About this product

Bettys Bombs are handcrafted with the finest all natural ingredients for the best experience. We use only non-GMO organic fruits and vegetables and naturally extracted THC to create our unique flavors. Our chews are lactose, gluten and preservative free. Pure goodness, just the way Mother Nature (and Betty) intended.These fruit chews come with two 50mg bombs, The Grape Escape, and Not Your Ordinary Berry flavors

About this brand

