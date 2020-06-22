 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Peach Mango Chews 250mg 5-pack

Peach Mango Chews 250mg 5-pack

by Betty's Eddies

Write a review

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
250.4mg
CBD
0.6mg
$45.00

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Betty's Eddies Logo
Our mission is simple – do good for the community, cook with only clean ingredients and spread fun & positivity while we do it.