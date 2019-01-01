 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Candy Cane Cookies - THC - .5G Cartridge

by Bezel

About this product

Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Candy Cane Cookies crosses Peppermint and GSC terpene profiles for Mint + Sweet notes with active and social effects you can count on. - Test Info: 80% THC (average) - Effects: UP: Active + Social - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery

About this strain

GSC

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

In response to inconsistent user experience in the extract market LTRMN partnered with True Terpenes to create Bezel, Oregon’s first effect-based extracts. Bezel’s proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. • Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 profiles • Consistent effect based SKUs • Terpene profiles formulated in partnership with True Terpenes • Clean Green Certified distillate • Premium CCell Hardware • Organic, steam extracted, botanical terpenes