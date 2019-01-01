About this product
Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Headband's classic terpene profile provides Earthy + Gas notes with calm and relaxing effects you can count on. - Test Info: 80% THC (average) - Effects: DOWN: Calm + Relax - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery
Headband
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.