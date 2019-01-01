About this product
Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Lemon Drop Haze crosses Lemoncello and Lemon Haze terpene profiles for Sweet + Citrus notes with active and social effects you can count on. - Test Info: 45% CBD, 5% THC (average) - Effects: UP: Active + Social - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery
Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.