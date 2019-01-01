 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Lemon Drop Haze - THC - .5G Cartridge

About this product

Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Lemon Drop Haze crosses Lemoncello and Lemon Haze terpene profiles for Sweet + Citrus notes with active and social effects you can count on. - Test Info: 80% THC (average) - Effects: UP: Active + Social - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

In response to inconsistent user experience in the extract market LTRMN partnered with True Terpenes to create Bezel, Oregon’s first effect-based extracts. Bezel’s proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. • Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 profiles • Consistent effect based SKUs • Terpene profiles formulated in partnership with True Terpenes • Clean Green Certified distillate • Premium CCell Hardware • Organic, steam extracted, botanical terpenes