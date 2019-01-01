 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry Banana Kush - 1:1 - .5G Cartridge

by Bezel

About this product

Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Strawberry Banana Kush combines Strawberry Bubble Gum and Banana Kush terpene profiles for Fruity + Gas notes with calm and relaxing effects you can count on. - Test Info: 40% CBD, 40% THC (average) - Effects: DOWN: Calm + Relax - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

In response to inconsistent user experience in the extract market LTRMN partnered with True Terpenes to create Bezel, Oregon’s first effect-based extracts. Bezel’s proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. • Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 profiles • Consistent effect based SKUs • Terpene profiles formulated in partnership with True Terpenes • Clean Green Certified distillate • Premium CCell Hardware • Organic, steam extracted, botanical terpenes