About this product
Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Strawberry Banana Kush combines Strawberry Bubble Gum and Banana Kush terpene profiles for Fruity + Gas notes with calm and relaxing effects you can count on. - Test Info: 45% CBD, 5% THC (average) - Effects: DOWN: Calm + Relax - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery
About this strain
Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.