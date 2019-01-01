 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sugar Cookies - THC - .5G Cartridge

by Bezel

About this product

Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Sugar Cookies crosses Tangie Banana and Cookies terpene profiles for Sweet + Gas notes with active and social effects you can count on. - Test Info: 80% THC (average) - Effects: UP: Active + Social - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Sugar Cookie is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aromatic sweetness that is likely to have influenced this strain’s name. You might think this hybrid belongs in the same family as the famed Girl Scout Cookies, but its genetics say otherwise. Sugar Cookie is a three-way cross between Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star, together passing on the resinous qualities of a Northern Lights ancestor along with tropical fruit and berry flavors. Your new favorite midnight snack may just be Sugar Cookie, as it delivers a deep, full-body calm before lulling you into deep sleep.

About this brand

In response to inconsistent user experience in the extract market LTRMN partnered with True Terpenes to create Bezel, Oregon’s first effect-based extracts. Bezel’s proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. • Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 profiles • Consistent effect based SKUs • Terpene profiles formulated in partnership with True Terpenes • Clean Green Certified distillate • Premium CCell Hardware • Organic, steam extracted, botanical terpenes