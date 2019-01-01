 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Tangie Jack - THC - .5G Cartridge

Tangie Jack - THC - .5G Cartridge

by Bezel

Write a review
Bezel Concentrates Cartridges Tangie Jack - THC - .5G Cartridge

About this product

Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Tangie Jack crosses Tangie and Jack The Ripper terpene profiles for Citrus + Pine notes with active and social effects you can count on. - Test Info: 80% THC (average) - Effects: UP: Active + Social - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this brand

Bezel Logo
In response to inconsistent user experience in the extract market LTRMN partnered with True Terpenes to create Bezel, Oregon’s first effect-based extracts. Bezel’s proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences you can trust. • Available in THC, CBD, and 1:1 profiles • Consistent effect based SKUs • Terpene profiles formulated in partnership with True Terpenes • Clean Green Certified distillate • Premium CCell Hardware • Organic, steam extracted, botanical terpenes