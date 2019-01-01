About this product
Bezel’s proprietary effect-based terpene profiles are formulated to provide a consistent experience every time. Tangie Jack crosses Tangie and Jack The Ripper terpene profiles for Citrus + Pine notes with active and social effects you can count on. - Test Info: 80% THC (average) - Effects: UP: Active + Social - Weight: .5g - Hardware: C Cell L6 compatible with any 510 thread battery
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.