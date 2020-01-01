 Loading…
Haze

by BG Family Farms

The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. 

Welcome to BG Family Farms site. After generations, our family remains true to tradition of crafting quality cannabis for the locals. Our farm is located 30 minutes north of Grants Pass hidden in a beautiful valley rich in soil and culture. Our farm strives to be sustainable and organic, producing clean craft cannabis. We love to try and give back through donation to community events and fundraisers. The strains we grow have been consistent over the years in potency, terpens,and quality. Currently offering a wide rage of cannabis flower, pre-rolls and blunts. We are family owned and operated. Please enjoy our cannabis as much as we do. Cheers BG Fam