Welcome to BG Family Farms site. After generations, our family remains true to tradition of crafting quality cannabis for the locals. Our farm is located 30 minutes north of Grants Pass hidden in a beautiful valley rich in soil and culture. Our farm strives to be sustainable and organic, producing clean craft cannabis. We love to try and give back through donation to community events and fundraisers. The strains we grow have been consistent over the years in potency, terpens,and quality. Currently offering a wide rage of cannabis flower, pre-rolls and blunts. We are family owned and operated. Please enjoy our cannabis as much as we do. Cheers BG Fam