Extra Strength Relieving Spray
by Apothecanna
on November 9th, 2016
Bhang Private Reserve Black Cartridges are my go to concentrate. They have no additives, natural terpenes (but not too much), very high concentrations, and wonderful strains. Even though they are 500mg cartridges they are worth the extra money because of the quality. Private Reserve Cartridges and the 2:1 CBD:THC Pure Oil Cartridges are the best in my opinion!