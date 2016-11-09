Extra Strength Relieving Spray
by Apothecanna
CBD Fresh Mint Spray - 700mg by Bhang
on November 9th, 2016
Very professional quality, first pump or two on the atomizer is typically empty or small but then it sprays perfectly and reliably. The peppermint oil is too strong in my opinion and makes me a little sick. Overall I think the spray is perfect and discrete but it does lack in terms of flavor.