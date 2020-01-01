 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Bubba Balm Medicated Topical Balm Massage, Relaxation, Pain Relief, Transdermal Time Release

Bubba Balm Medicated Topical Balm Massage, Relaxation, Pain Relief, Transdermal Time Release

by Big Brand Water Filter

by Big Brand Water Filter

About this product

Bubba Bulm and the other balms from Entourage Filtration are made using only the best 100% USDA certified organic oils such as olive, coconut, avocado and more. Also many herbs including lavender, aloe vera, and others. Other formulas have different herbal profiles.

About this strain

LSD

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

The LSD strain was bred by Barneys Farm, with a lineage from Mazar-I-Sharif and Skunk #1. It is a disease-resistant plant that does well in most growing conditions. The buds form in curved triangles, yielding approximately 600 grams per square meter. Flowering time is approximately 8-9 weeks. This strain is popular for its vivid euphoric experience and powerful body buzz.

About this brand

Organic balms, lab tested. Large reverse osmosis/high purity piping we are known in the industry.