  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cookies
  5. 1:10 CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies 100mg 10-pack

1:10 CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies 100mg 10-pack

by Big Pete's

Big Pete's Edibles Cookies 1:10 CBD Chocolate Chip Cookies 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Big Pete's now carries 10:1 CBD mini cookies! Available in our classic Chocolate Chip. Who could resist the taste of semi sweet chocolate chips and buttery vanilla cookie? Awesome with ice cream, Chocolate Chip may be America's most famous cookie and we agree.

About this brand

Santa Cruz is where it all began. As a young man growing cannabis and baking cookies, Big Pete devoted himself to creating consistent, wonderful edibles that harness the healing power of cannabis-infused butter. After 6 years surfing and enjoying the good vibes in Hawaii,Pete returned to Santa Cruz to start his business in 2009, focused on helping people with medical cannabis. As the legalization movement swept through the West, Big Pete realized he couldn’t handle everything on his own, so his son Pete Jr.and daughter Katie learned how to navigate the uncharted waters of a newly legal, quickly evolving industry. Big Pete’s Treats have entered contests and won awards, earning shelf space in over 100 California dispensaries. Most importantly, positive testimonials from patients affirm that Big Pete’s Treats have helped people in countless ways.