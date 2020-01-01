Chocolate Chunk Sandwich Cookies with Peanut Butter Filling
by Titans Kind
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$18.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Big Pete's now carries 10:1 CBD mini cookies! Available in our classic Chocolate Chip. Who could resist the taste of semi sweet chocolate chips and buttery vanilla cookie? Awesome with ice cream, Chocolate Chip may be America's most famous cookie and we agree.
Be the first to review this product.