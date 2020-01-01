 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Apple Jamrocks 10mg

by Big Ridge Farms

Big Ridge Farms Edibles Candy Apple Jamrocks 10mg

About this brand

Big Ridge Farms is truly one of the most unique cannabis farms in Washington State. Nestled above Banks Lake, our farm is home to cultivators dedicated to providing quality products at an affordable price. With access to low cost power, clean well water, and an abundance of beautiful sunshine, we are able to sustainably grow indoors, as well as outdoors in our own expansive greenhouses. As we continue to grow our facilities, the opportunity is open for your operation to grow with us. Our state-of-the-art farm is custom suited for sustainable growth and quality plantings year after year. Email us today to learn more. We work tirelessly to perfect our craft day in and day out. We hope you enjoy our product as much as we enjoy growing it!