ONYCD Rosin 1g
by Nature's Heritage
Pickup 60.8 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Sun Drops are a full spectrum, strain specific Jelly Wax. Single pass supercritical CO2 extracted and solvent free with zero post-processing. 100% Cannabis Derived, nothing from outside the plant. Ever. Available in multiple, various strains. Please vaporize at low temperatures to maximize flavor and effect. Big Sur Extracts is a think tank dedicated to pushing the bounds of science & craft in supercritical CO2 extraction and post-processing.
Be the first to review this product.