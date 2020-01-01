Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Dayrider features the lesser-known cannabinoid, Delta 8-THC. Delta 8 can be referred to as Delta 9's more energetic, more focused little brother. It has been shown to reduce anxiety and nausea while being able to maintain focus and energy. It has also been shown to increase appetite better than D9-THC. The Dayrider was formulated with Sativa-based terpenes to enhance the energized, creative, uplifted state of mind that the Delta 8 provides. This formulation provides a lightly psychoactive experience while offering all of the medicinal benefits of the Delta 8 cannabinoid, such as reduced anxiety, anti inflammation, and more. You’ll notice a clean, confident, uplifted, focused effect from this unique cannabinoid experience. Get to a perfect place with our Delta 8-THC rich Dayrider.
Be the first to review this product.