Magic Fruity Pebbles

by Bill DeBlazeio

About this product

This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

About this brand

Bill DeBlazeio is proud to be NYC's Cannabis brand!

