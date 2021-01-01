Magic Fruity Pebbles
by Bill DeBlazeioWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!
About this brand
Bill DeBlazeio
Bill DeBlazeio is proud to be NYC's Cannabis brand!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.