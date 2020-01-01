 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Qrazy Train

by Billows of Haze

Billows of Haze Cannabis Flower Qrazy Train

About this product

Qrazy Train by Billows of Haze

About this strain

Qrazy Train

Qrazy Train

Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: TrainwreckTrinityPurple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert. 

About this brand

Indoor Tier II Craft Cannabis Producer/Processor