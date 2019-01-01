 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ace Rothstein OG Live Resin Terp Sauce

Ace Rothstein OG Live Resin Terp Sauce

by Binske

Write a review
Binske Concentrates Solvent Ace Rothstein OG Live Resin Terp Sauce
Binske Concentrates Solvent Ace Rothstein OG Live Resin Terp Sauce

About this product

Named after Sam “Ace” Rothstein, our favorite character from Scorsese’s 1995 classic film Casino. Ace Rothstein OG’s lineage can be traced to Vader OG, Ghost OG, and Skywalker OG, making it one of the most prolific OG’s you will come across. Keep an eye out for Ginger! Lineage: Vader OG x Ghost OG x Skywalker OG Suggested Musical Pairing: “House of the Rising” Sun by The Animals

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.