About this product

Named after Sam “Ace” Rothstein, our favorite character from Scorsese’s 1995 classic film Casino. Ace Rothstein OG’s lineage can be traced to Vader OG, Ghost OG, and Skywalker OG, making it one of the most prolific OG’s you will come across. Keep an eye out for Ginger! Lineage: Vader OG x Ghost OG x Skywalker OG Suggested Musical Pairing: “House of the Rising” Sun by The Animals