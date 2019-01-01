About this product

An homage to one of our favorite countries, Italy. Bene means “good,” and is commonly used in conversational language, “Bene, Bene, Preggo.” Bene is a combination of Sour Diesel and NYC Diesel which results in the perfect sophisticated sativa. Lineage: Sour Diesel x NYC Diesel 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “La Donna È Mobile” by Luciano Pavarotti