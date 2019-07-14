Jonzer2049er
on July 14th, 2019
I am reviewing the flower on which this is based. This is some tasty stuff. It has top shelf flavors, batch I had low in THC and terps, but was still amazing.
Like its namesake, this cultivar is rich and fruity with a bold finish. It smells and tastes like a bouquet of fresh fruit. Binske’s Cabernet Sauvignon is unique due to its overwhelming fruity sensation. Lineage: Juicy Fruit x Mango x Guava Suggested Musical Pairing: “Baba O’Rieley” by The Who
