Cabernet Sauvignon Live Resin Cartridge

by Binske

About this product

Like its namesake, this cultivar is rich and fruity with a bold finish. It smells and tastes like a bouquet of fresh fruit. Binske’s Cabernet Sauvignon is unique due to its overwhelming fruity sensation. Lineage: Juicy Fruit x Mango x Guava Suggested Musical Pairing: “Baba O’Rieley” by The Who

Jonzer2049er

I am reviewing the flower on which this is based. This is some tasty stuff. It has top shelf flavors, batch I had low in THC and terps, but was still amazing.

