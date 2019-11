About this product

Inspired by the protagonist from the classic film Silence of the Lambs. Clarice Starling is a little plant but packs a big punch. A combination of White Widow, Cheese, and Blue Dream. Lineage: White Widow x Cheese x Blue Dream 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Silence of the Lambs Score”