 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Daniel Ocean OG Live Resin Terp Sauce

Daniel Ocean OG Live Resin Terp Sauce

by Binske

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Binske Concentrates Solvent Daniel Ocean OG Live Resin Terp Sauce
Binske Concentrates Solvent Daniel Ocean OG Live Resin Terp Sauce

About this product

Inspired by one of our favorite movie characters of all time, Daniel Ocean from Ocean's Eleven. Just like Danny Ocean, this cultivar is sleek, sophisticated and cunning. A cross between Vader OG and Ghost OG, this cultivar is one the highest end OG's we produce. Lineage: Vader OG x Ghost OG Suggested Musical Pairing: "A little less Conversation" by Elvis Presley

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Steevus79

In vegas. And....we dont want to leave the room... ;) Cheers, S & J

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.