Inspired by one of our favorite movie characters of all time, Daniel Ocean from Ocean's Eleven. Just like Danny Ocean, this cultivar is sleek, sophisticated and cunning. A cross between Vader OG and Ghost OG, this cultivar is one the highest end OG's we produce. Lineage: Vader OG x Ghost OG 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: "A little less Conversation" by Elvis Presley