 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Daniel Ocean OG Pre-Roll

Daniel Ocean OG Pre-Roll

by Binske

Write a review
Binske Cannabis Pre-rolls Daniel Ocean OG Pre-Roll
Binske Cannabis Pre-rolls Daniel Ocean OG Pre-Roll

About this product

Inspired by one of our favorite movie characters of all time, Daniel Ocean from Ocean's Eleven. Just like Danny Ocean, this cultivar is sleek, sophisticated and cunning. A cross between Vader OG and Ghost OG, this cultivar is one the highest end OG's we produce. Lineage: Vader OG x Ghost OG 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: "A little less Conversation" by Elvis Presley

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.