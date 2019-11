About this product

When asked about Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan once said: “Hearing him for the first time was like busting out of jail.” Elvis OG is a terrific combination of Casper OG, OG 18, and Ghost OG. In true King style, throw on your blue suede shoes and let loose. Lineage: Casper OG x OG 18 x Ghost OG Suggested Musical Pairing: “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley