Inspired by the Chairman of the Board and his larger than life personality. Francis Sinatra OG is a combination of Lemon OG, FaceOff OG, and Vader OG. Enjoy this cultivar with some tunes from Ole Blue Eyes. Lineage: Lemon OG x FaceOff OG x Vader OG Suggested Musical Pairing: "The Girl from Ipanema" by Frank Sinatra