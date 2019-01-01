About this product

Fruit Loops is a high potency indica-dominant hybrid that smells as good as it sounds. This delicious strain reeks of its recessive Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics and takes White Widow’s moderate body effects further with every puff. Lineage: Blueberry x Blue Dream x Grapefruit x White Widow 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: N/A