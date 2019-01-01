 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

by Binske

Garlic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

About this product

Our olive oil is sourced from a family owned and operated estate in California. Once it is in our facility, our chef carefully infuses each batch with distillate, expertly extracted from flower in our grow. There is really no end to the uses for this oil as garlic and olive oil are such a natural combination. Ideal for sautéing meat or vegetables and as a condiment in any dish with a savory flavor. It is great tossed with pasta, on salads, as a sandwich spread, for bread dipping and in marinades.

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.