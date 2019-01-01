About this product

Our olive oil is sourced from a family owned and operated estate in California. Once it is in our facility, our chef carefully infuses each batch with distillate, expertly extracted from flower in our grow. There is really no end to the uses for this oil as garlic and olive oil are such a natural combination. Ideal for sautéing meat or vegetables and as a condiment in any dish with a savory flavor. It is great tossed with pasta, on salads, as a sandwich spread, for bread dipping and in marinades.