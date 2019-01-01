 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Ghost Train Haze Pre-Rolls

Ghost Train Haze Pre-Rolls

by Binske

Write a review
Binske Cannabis Pre-rolls Ghost Train Haze Pre-Rolls

About this product

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Lineage: Ghost OG x Neville's Wreck 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: N/A

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.