First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Lineage: Ghost OG x Neville's Wreck 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: N/A