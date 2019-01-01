About this product

The Australian Granny Smith apple is a tip-bearing apple cultivar, which originated in Australia in 1868. In keeping with that tradition, we source our apples from an organic farm in Australia. The fruit has hard, light green skin and a crisp, juicy flesh. Apples are sacred to many goddesses including Aphrodite and through various folklore, apples are associated with passion, ambition, beauty, and immortality. Apples are arguably the most magical and symbolism-laden of fruits.