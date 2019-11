About this product

An oldie but goodie, named after the main character of the 1993 film Rookie of the Year, Henry Rowengartner is a potent combination of Purple Urkel, Skunk #4 and Super Silver Haze. Lineage: Purple Urkel x Skunk #4 x Super Silver Haze 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “Get up” by Mike and the Mechanics