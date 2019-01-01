 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Honduran Oro Maya Chocolate with Sea Salt 75%

by Binske

Binske Edibles Chocolates Honduran Oro Maya Chocolate with Sea Salt 75%

About this product

As the legend goes, when Cortez conquered the Aztecs and asked their emperor Moctezuma for their most prized commodity, he was shown the vaults of cacao instead of gold. The real gold of the Mayans, Oro Maya Chocolate, comes from the lush tropics of Mesoamerica where it first evolved in the Amazon River Basin between three and six million years ago. The Mayan civilization is credited with being first to document the manufacturing of chocolate and popularize in their culture, as they considered it sacred and believed it contained the ‘spirit of the gods.’ The cacao is grown, harvested and produced in the same Honduran jungle sacred to the Mayans. Fire – Rainforest (Honduras) Suggested Musical Pairing: Ambulance by TV on the Radio 10 pieces per unit Ingredients: Roasted Cacao Nibs, Cane Sugar, Cacao Butter, Soy Lecithin, Sea Salt, and Cannabis Distillate. Contains: Milk, Soy, and Tree Nuts

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.