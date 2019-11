About this product

A sphinx is a mythical creature with the head of a human and the body of a lion. Lemon Sphinx is potent, sativa hybrid, daughter of Original G13, Lemon G and Lemon OG. Initially on consumption the relaxing indica manifests, before transforming into the upbeat, euphoric, and giggly sativa effects. Lemon Sphinx is a sociable strain and, as the name suggests, has a strong lemon fragrance. Taste-wise, this strain is fairly mellow and does not necessarily exhibit the strong citrus properties found in its scent.