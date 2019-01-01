About this product

Binkse is proud to offer its Mandarin Pate de Fruits, a pleasantly refreshing edible covered in sugary sweetness and joy. Pate de Fruit, a traditional French confectionery, is a brightly hued, jellied candy that glistens with a dusting of sugar. Each flavor is a unique taste of nature harvested at the optimum time during the growing season. 10 pieces per unit Binske offers a variety of flavors to inspire a true taste sensation with each bite including mango, pomegranate, raspberry, and tangerine. Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, no artificial flavoring or coloring.