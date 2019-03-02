VapeReview
on March 2nd, 2019
This is a very awful tasting cartridge. I would call it onion flavor. The 600mg carts are potent, worth the try, but stay away from mango unless you really like the taste of onions....
Mangos are considered to be the king of tropical fruits. This cultivar is known to be extremely sweet and fruity in flavor and smell. Lineage: Mango Suggested Musical Pairing: “So Lonely” by The Police
