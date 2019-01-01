 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Mango Pate de Fruit

Mango Pate de Fruit

by Binske

Write a review
Binske Edibles Candy Mango Pate de Fruit

About this product

Binkse is proud to offer its Mango Pate de Fruits, a delightfully mango-licious edible coated in sugary sweetness and joy. Pate de Fruit, a traditional French confectionery, is a brightly hued, jellied candy that glistens with a dusting of sugar. Each flavor is a unique taste of nature harvested at the optimum time during the growing season. 10 pieces per unit Binske offers a variety of flavors to inspire a true taste sensation with each bite including mandarin, pomegranate, raspberry, and tangerine. Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, no artificial flavoring or coloring.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.