Merovingian OG

by Binske

Binske Cannabis Flower Merovingian OG

About this product

Merovingian OG is named after the Merovingian Kings, a Salian Frankish dynasty that ruled the Franks during the 5th century in the territory known as ancient Gual. They are sometimes referred to as the “long-haired kings” as their long hair distinguished them among Franks, who commonly cut their hair short. Merovingian OG is a combination of SFV OG, Larry OG, Ghost OG and Vader OG. The terpene profile is rich with pinene, spice, and hash. The effects are euphoric while remaining strongly indica-dominant, locking consumers to their seat. Its effects are ideal for curbing pain and stress, but may also be used as a sleep aid in the proper dosage.

About this brand

Binske Logo
Flower, Edibles, Concentrates.