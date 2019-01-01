About this product

Monaco is a tiny independent city-state on France’s Mediterranean coastline known for its upscale casinos, yacht-lined harbor and prestigious Grand Prix motor race, which runs through Monaco’s streets once a year. Binske’s Monaco is a sophisticated fusion of Blue Dream, Double Dream, Blue Cheese, and Blueberry Skunk. Lineage: Blue Dream x Double Dream x Blue Cheese x Blueberry Skunk 1 gram of our organically grown flower rolled into an organic RAW cone. Suggested Musical Pairing: “New World Order” by Curtis Mayfield