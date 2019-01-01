About this product

Orange Blossom Honey explodes with bold sweetness and a subtle citrus flavor. Floral, fruity, and incredibly aromatic, this sunshine-soaked orange grove honey is perfect baked into baklava or drizzled over buttery French toast. Try Orange Blossom Honey as a dip for fresh figs, strawberries, and melon. This honey is our earliest harvest of the honey season and a sure sign that summer is on the way!