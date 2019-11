About this product

Ernest Hemingway once said “There are only two places in the world where we can live happy: at home and in Paris. Binske’s Paris takes us back to those cobblestone streets and music in the park. This cultivar is a fusion of UK Cheese, Blue Cheese and Skunk #4. Lineage: UK Cheese x Blue Cheese x Skunk #4 Suggested Musical Pairing: “I Love Paris” by Artist