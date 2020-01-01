About this product

Our award winning chocolate is made with the rarest, single-source Peruvian cacao in the world, giving it a uniquely sweet flavor. The white beans produce an intense chocolate aroma and mellow richness that lacks the usual bitterness of cacao, making this bean a chocolatier’s dream. 47% Peruvian Nacional Dark Milk with sustainably grown Oregon Hazelnuts. Made in house with distillate from our proprietary strains.